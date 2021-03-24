Godzilla vs Kong has finally arrived in the Indian theatres and fans as well critics cannot keep calm. After the many posters and trailers, the film is finally available for one and all. The hype around this monster saga has been immense and so there has been a lot of expectations attached to it. FYI, Godzilla vs Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019) and Kong: The Skull Island (2017). Also, some of the early reviews about this sci-fi action movie are fabulous. Godzilla Vs Kong Early Reviews Are In! The Face-Off Between The Titans Gets Applause But The Human Characters Don't.

Godzilla vs Kong movie review sees the reviewers going gaga over the VFX as well the fight between the two titans. However, one thing which we noticed is that there are zero negative reviews for the film. Released amid the COVID-19 times, looks like Godzilla vs Kong will be a huge hit in Indian theatres. Have a look at few reviews below. Godzilla vs Kong Early Reviews Hail the Iconic Clash Between the Two Titans and the Spectacular VFX!

Bollywood Life terms it as a popcorn entertainer and writes, "Godzilla vs Kong is directed to near "popcorn" perfection by one of Hollywood's most exciting young horror filmmakers, Adam Wingard (You're Next, The Guest), who brings all his horror expertise to deliver a terror-fic smash-em, sock-em, and even scare-em sci-fi extravaganza."

Times of India gives the movie a 3.5 star and pens, "A creature feature is as good as its colossal beasts, and in that department, Godzilla vs. Kong is breath-taking. The creature designs are simply stunning to behold on the big screen, particularly in IMAX, and the action sequences are well-directed and executed by Adam Wingard."

Watch The Trailer:

"Watching these two titans of monster cinema duking it out truly reminded me just how much I've missed watching these kind of major blockbusters on the big screen. Big, dumb, but immensely fun, Godzilla Vs Kong is the perfect way to end a long lockdown period away from the cinemas," mentions The Star. Tagging it an MMA match, Deccan Herald hails the film and says, "To close, Godzilla Vs. Kong is easily the best entry in the MonsterVerse since 2014's Godzilla reboot. It's fast, it's no-nonsense, and it delivers on the promise of having the best on-screen monster battle in recent years." iBTimes writes, "Godzilla vs. Kong is a well-made film that demands a theatre watch for its spectacular visuals. This film has lived up to the expectations and is a perfect addition to Legendary's MonsterVerse." Going by the above reviews, we are damn sure, that Godzilla vs Kong is an epic addition to the MonsterVerse. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the movie should mostly earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day in India, considering the COVID-19 situation. Stay tuned!

