Godzilla Vs Kong will release in Indian on March 25 but those who have already watched it has given glorious reviews. The film has two monsters or titans in the lead and is directed by Adam Wingard. It has garnered enough hype worldwide as the trailer has promised a breathtaking fight between Godzilla and King Kong. Now the reviews suggest while they have loved the face-off between the two as is obvious, the human characters didn't really make the cut here. Godzilla vs Kong: Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Her Role in the Upcoming Creature Feature, Says ‘Excited About Reprising the Role of the Young Activist’

The visual effects in Godzilla Vs Kong are getting loads of appreciation and so is the storyline. But people on Twitter aren't too kicked about the humans in the equation. Many have complained about badly etched character graphs. We have compiled a few tweets of the journalists who have watched the movie. Check out the reactions here...

The human parts are still bafflingly bad, but the parts where one giant monster wallops the other giant monster in the face are incredibly good — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 21, 2021

Angling out the humans

Godzilla vs. Kong has excellent action and effects. The story is crazy ambitious and at times achieves some unique sci-fi-coolness. I’d watch it again for that stuff but most of the human angles are so overstuffed, illogical and pointless, it constantly took me out of it. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 21, 2021

Gets an A

I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful -- huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

Humans mess it up again...and always!

As expected - and probably as it should be - the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don't think they've nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

Hate turned love

I absolutely hated the prior Godzilla movie. So here’s the utmost praise I can give a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: it is a coherent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I truly mean that as a compliment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

From the reviews of Godzilla Vs Kong, it is pretty clear that Wingard did live up to the trailer's promise of spectacular fights between the two. So we guess he can be forgiven for not giving the same attention to the humans in the film.

