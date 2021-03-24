Godzilla Vs Kong will release in Indian on March 25 but those who have already watched it has given glorious reviews. The film has two monsters or titans in the lead and is directed by Adam Wingard. It has garnered enough hype worldwide as the trailer has promised a breathtaking fight between Godzilla and King Kong. Now the reviews suggest while they have loved the face-off between the two as is obvious, the human characters didn't really make the cut here. Godzilla vs Kong: Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Her Role in the Upcoming Creature Feature, Says ‘Excited About Reprising the Role of the Young Activist’

The visual effects in Godzilla Vs Kong are getting loads of appreciation and so is the storyline. But people on Twitter aren't too kicked about the humans in the equation. Many have complained about badly etched character graphs. We have compiled a few tweets of the journalists who have watched the movie. Check out the reactions here...

Angling out the humans

Gets an A

Humans mess it up again...and always!

Hate turned love

From the reviews of Godzilla Vs Kong, it is pretty clear that Wingard did live up to the trailer's promise of spectacular fights between the two. So we guess he can be forgiven for not giving the same attention to the humans in the film.

