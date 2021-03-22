With only a few days left to the release of Godzilla vs Kong in theatres and on HBO Max, early reviews about the flick have already started making their way on the internet. The hype around the much-anticipated movie has been from the time when the film the poster and trailer were out. However, now as the release time is nearing, the one's who have watched it, cannot keep calm.  Also, looking at the early reactions, the flick seems with many twists and fight sequences. Godzilla vs Kong Trailer: Fans Spot ‘Mechagodzilla’ in the Promo, Call Him the Real Villain in This Monster Showdown

Social media is filled with mostly positive reviews about Godzilla Vs Kong. Yus, the epic fight scene between the two Titans have been hailed. Many have mentioned that the monster verse film has lived up to the expectation. However, very few have also criticised the plot of the film and have termed it ureal. Check out the reactions below. Godzilla vs Kong Trailer: Two Fan-Favourite Titans Exchange Mighty Blows In This Exhilarating Promo (Watch Video)

It's Fun!

Wow!

Visual Spectacle! 

Okay!

Oh, We See!

Giant Hit!

All in all, going by the reviews, seems like Godzilla vs Kong is a hit among fans. It is the plot, VFX and the iconic fighting between the two Titans that's been lauded the most. The iconic film will hit Indian theatres on March 24. So, are u excited? Stay tuned!

