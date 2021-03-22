With only a few days left to the release of Godzilla vs Kong in theatres and on HBO Max, early reviews about the flick have already started making their way on the internet. The hype around the much-anticipated movie has been from the time when the film the poster and trailer were out. However, now as the release time is nearing, the one's who have watched it, cannot keep calm. Also, looking at the early reactions, the flick seems with many twists and fight sequences. Godzilla vs Kong Trailer: Fans Spot ‘Mechagodzilla’ in the Promo, Call Him the Real Villain in This Monster Showdown.

Social media is filled with mostly positive reviews about Godzilla Vs Kong. Yus, the epic fight scene between the two Titans have been hailed. Many have mentioned that the monster verse film has lived up to the expectation. However, very few have also criticised the plot of the film and have termed it ureal. Check out the reactions below. Godzilla vs Kong Trailer: Two Fan-Favourite Titans Exchange Mighty Blows In This Exhilarating Promo (Watch Video).

It's Fun!

#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing. GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021

Wow!

I got to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night! Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight 😂 Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting... Review Embargo lifts Monday 3/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7u — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 21, 2021

Visual Spectacle!

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO — Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

Okay!

#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that's part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

Oh, We See!

Godzilla vs. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) March 21, 2021

Giant Hit!

I watched #GodzillaVsKong on a big IMAX screen and it was AWESOME. The movie is a blast. It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters. It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. Giant fights and they’re just SO MUCH FUN to watch. It’s a big, ridiculous, awesome movie. pic.twitter.com/v6e9hpWqd0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 21, 2021

All in all, going by the reviews, seems like Godzilla vs Kong is a hit among fans. It is the plot, VFX and the iconic fighting between the two Titans that's been lauded the most. The iconic film will hit Indian theatres on March 24. So, are u excited? Stay tuned!

