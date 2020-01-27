Grammys 2020: Michelle Obama Wins a Grammy for Her Best-Selling Memoir ‘Becoming’

Michelle Obama (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony's pre-show. "Becoming" was read by Obama in the audiobook. She was nominated alongside artistes including Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Hollywood Reporter. Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Mushy Romance Captured in 5 Pictures

It was Obama's first Grammy win. She she was previously nominated for "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" in 2013. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song ‘Anyone’ and Fans are Hailing her Comeback.

Obama has joined a list of political winners in the Grammy category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three US Presidents -- Jimmy Carter (who won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.