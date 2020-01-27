Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mushy Romance Captured in 5 Pictures

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has a brilliant mind when it comes to making some wow red carpet appearances. The Desi Girl is a show-stealer and a diva who knows how to carry herself. If her numerous outings in the past weren't enough for you to judge her potential, try looking at her newest attempt that's drop-dead gorgeous. Strutting in style at Grammys 2020, Priyanka shut down her haters by picking a rather bold outfit from the house of Ralph & Russo. However, that wasn't the highlight of the evening. It was her chemistry with hubby Nick Jonas that made our hearts flutter with joy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow (View Pics).

PeeCee and Nick were one among the many couples who ruled the red carpet of Grammys 2020. Their mushy romance and adorable PDA were certainly the talking point for the night and we have pictures that should give you a testimony of same. From posing like a perfect couple for the shutterbugs to making some cute gestures - Priyanka and Nick surely have their 'posing game' all sorted. Have a look... Grammys 2020: From Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas to John Legend - Chrissy Teigen, Check out Hollywood Couples who Ruled the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Can't Let Go of Him

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Has Eyes Only for Her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adorable!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Cute!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The IT Couple of Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' amazing chemistry was at display throughout the night and we are so much in love with them. As the Jumanji actor performed with his Jonas Brothers on stage, PeeCee was cheering for her man with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner by her side. A great night filled with some beautiful moments is how we'd ideally like to describe Grammys 2020 in a nutshell.