Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback
Demi Lovato at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Lovato officially marked her return at Grammys this year and her fans are enjoying a happy dance currently. The singer debuted a new song called Anyone, that she wrote before she was hospitalized. The singer took some time to recover and heal from her 2018 drug overdose but now she's ready to shine brighter. The singer's comeback performance at Grammy Awards this year has surely taken her fans by surprise and their joyful reactions on Twitter are echoing their sentiments. Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello Leaves Her Father and Netizens in Tears With Her Emotional Performance on First Man (Watch Videos).

"I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato added. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself," she said during an interview with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe before her performance. The singer hasn't been on any public stage since 2018. So let's not wait anymore and check out her amazing performance from the big night below. Also, have a look at how Twitterati are erupting in joy. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish Bag Top Honours.

  Can We Have Tissues Please?

Proud of Her Always

She Did Own Grammys 2020

We All Love You

What a Moment!

There's No Looking Back Now

Beautifully Written

A Loyal Fan's Real Emotion

She Deserves More than a Minute!

The Night Belonged to Demi!

Here's welcoming her back with open arms. The love for Demi never really died and after this mesmerizing performance at Grammys, it has also intensified and multiplied further. Love you Demi, xoxo.