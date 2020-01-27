Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback

Demi Lovato at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Lovato officially marked her return at Grammys this year and her fans are enjoying a happy dance currently. The singer debuted a new song called Anyone, that she wrote before she was hospitalized. The singer took some time to recover and heal from her 2018 drug overdose but now she's ready to shine brighter. The singer's comeback performance at Grammy Awards this year has surely taken her fans by surprise and their joyful reactions on Twitter are echoing their sentiments. Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello Leaves Her Father and Netizens in Tears With Her Emotional Performance on First Man (Watch Videos).

"I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” Lovato added. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself," she said during an interview with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe before her performance. The singer hasn't been on any public stage since 2018. So let's not wait anymore and check out her amazing performance from the big night below. Also, have a look at how Twitterati are erupting in joy. Grammys 2020 Full Winners' List: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish Bag Top Honours.

Can We Have Tissues Please?

Proud of Her Always

To the girl who changed 11 year old me’s heart in the most magical of ways, we thank you forever. Welcome back you beautiful human being. Proud of you always #Anyone #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/qz0BFBcgZ8 — Sarah (@voskyddl) January 27, 2020

She Did Own Grammys 2020

Whoa, this year’s Grammy performance of the night was owned by Demi Lovato 💃🎶 That voice, the intensity, the message of the song, she stole the show 🥰🎵 #GRAMMYs #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/uq3js73RZ7 — Mark (@namasteinoz) January 27, 2020

We All Love You

#DemiLovato stabbed me in the heart. I’m listening girl... I hear you... and I love you 💕 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KutFYWrema — Brittney Castillo (@casbrittney) January 27, 2020

What a Moment!

#GRAMMYs We hear you #DemiLovato we hear you and we’re glad you're still with us ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SxeCllszMv — Everything Pop (@everythingpop_) January 27, 2020

There's No Looking Back Now

Beautifully Written

The courageous #DemiLovato ... what a beautiful and brave song, written during such a dark time in her life. I can’t imagine singing a song that takes you back every time to one of your lowest moments- but she amazes me. Beautiful.#MentalHealthMatters #GRAMMYs — Undercaffeinated Mama (@MissBellaKim) January 27, 2020

A Loyal Fan's Real Emotion

I really cried with @ddlovato's presentation, I love you so much ❤ You are a warrior, your fans adore you and you will never be alone, we always be for you ❤❤❤#Anyone #DemiLovato — Anthony Rodríguez (@antho_1631) January 27, 2020

She Deserves More than a Minute!

And can we just talk about #DemiLovato for a hot minute!!! pic.twitter.com/h7pDFWFHYk — BTerra (@_BiancaTerra_) January 27, 2020

The Night Belonged to Demi!

Ive never related to a live performance like i did watching this. Crying because i can relate on so many levels, I feel heard, more importantly, we hear YOU, thank you. We love you. xo #GRAMMYLive #DemiLovato #GRAMMYs https://t.co/EWgEDkCp16 — Michael Mortellaro (@Charming__Mike) January 27, 2020

Here's welcoming her back with open arms. The love for Demi never really died and after this mesmerizing performance at Grammys, it has also intensified and multiplied further. Love you Demi, xoxo.