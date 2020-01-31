Guy Ritchie Believes the Audiences Will Enjoy an Entertaining and Quirky Ride With The Gentlemen

Matthew McConaughey in The Gentlemen (Photo Credit: PVR Picture)

After the big-budget success of Aladdin, Guy Ritchie directed The Gentlemen off of his own screenplay, which is based on a story credited to Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Writer-director Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen follows an American expat Mickey Pearson who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him. Guy Ritchie Goes Back to Gangland with Colin Farrell in ‘The Gentlemen’.

For Ritchie, the film represents an opportunity to examine class culture in both the UK and the U.S within the context of the amazing cast he’s assembled and a return to his distinct style – along with some twists and turns. “I think people are going to have an entertaining and quirky ride with this one,” he states, adding, “I also enjoyed dealing with the different polarities of culture and subculture, the upper and lower echelons of society – and I hope audiences dial into that, too.” The Gentlemen: Charlie Hunnam Reveals What It Was Like Working With Director Guy Ritchie on This Matthew McConaughey Starrer Crime Caper.

A star-studded, sophisticated action-comedy, the movie features Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant – all under the direction of master filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who returns to the genre and type of characters to which he gave an indelible and unique flavour in films such as Sherlock Holmes, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch.