Singer Halsey took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy today. The Without Me singer posted a series of pictures showing off her baby bump and captioned it as 'surprise'. Her fans were elated to hear the news and showered the singer with love. Many Hollywood celebrities also congratulated her and posted sweet messages for her on the post. Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, Olivia Rodrigo, James Charles, Zara Larsson amongst others expressed their happiness for Halsey and her embarking on the new journey. Halsey Announces Pregnancy, Shares Bold Photos Flaunting Her Baby Bump!

Emily, who herself is pregnant posted a message on her post and wrote, "Yay" along with crown emoji Zara Larson said, "Congrats! You are glowing." Sophie Turner posted a series of emojis including a pregnant lady emoji and heart emojis. Olivia Rodrigo wrote, "Sending so much love." Singer Benny Blanco, Tiesto, January Jones, Jeremy Vuernick also commented on Halsey's post. The singer's rumoured boyfriend Alev Aydin also wrote, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Gigi Hadid, Hailey Beiber, Shawn Mendes, The Weekend, Taylor Swift also like her picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

According to E! News, the duo first sparked romance rumours in early January when Halsey posted a photo of him on her Instagram account. For the unversed, Halsey revealed in 2018 that she's freezing her eggs due to endometriosis, an often painful disorder that can lead to infertility, in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, is present or grows outside the uterus. Singer Halsey Issues Apology for Sharing Pic Depicting Her Eating Disorder.

While appearing on an episode of 'The Doctors', Halsey, who was just 23 at the time, shared, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself." Halsey had suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015.

