Halsey is pregnant! Yes, this piece of good news was shared by the Be Kind singer on Instagram. She took to her social media and treated her fans with three stunning pictures of herself from what looks like a maternity shoot. Confirming that she is expecting her first child, Halsey in the pictures can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The mommy-to-be captioned the images as ‘surprise’. In each of the pics, she looks breathtakingly bold and is a sight to behold. Along with the post, she also dropped a hint about the baby’s father by tagging Alev Aydin. Halsey Flaunts Armpit Hair Fearlessly on Rolling Stones Cover After Exploring Body-Image Issues in New Song Nightmare.

FYI, the pair have been papped many times hanging around with each other but are still to make their relationship official. Alev is a screenwriter and producer by profession and is mostly known for Small Shots (2017) and HipMen: Los Angeles (2017). He also left a comment on Halsey’s post saying, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” To which she replied, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!” Singer Halsey Issues Apology for Sharing Pic Depicting Her Eating Disorder.

Check Out The Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

From going topless to wearing a rainbow coloured crochet bikini with jeans, the singer looks alluring in the clicks. Earlier, Halsey had churned pregnancy news back in 2019, when a picture of hers then-boyfriend Evan Peters rubbing her tummy had gone viral. However, later she had dismissed the reports. Well, this time it’s real and we are happy. Congratulations!!

