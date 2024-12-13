Heretic Movie Review: Who would have thought that the heartthrob of the '90s would later become a master of delivering spine-chilling, malevolent performances? That’s Hugh Grant for you. If his sinister turns in Cloud Atlas and Paddington 2 surprised you, brace yourself for what might be his most compellingly dark role yet in Heretic, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Grant's performance is elevated by the nemesis his character seeks to challenge - a force even more formidable than himself: organised religion, in all its forms. Exhuma Movie Review: Plenty of Chills and Thrills in Choi Min-sik's Gripping South Korean Horror Film!

Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) spend their days spreading the word of their Lord through scheduled appointments. One such visit leads them to the home of Mr Reed (Hugh Grant), a middle-aged man unusually eager to hear their message. Reed invites them in under the guise of sheltering them from the rain, mentioning that his wife is inside baking blueberry pies.

It doesn’t take long for Barnes and Paxton to sense that something is off. Reed’s probing challenges to their religious beliefs, coupled with his unsettling charisma, soon reveal a darker agenda. Before they know it, the two women are trapped in his eerie home, where Reed forces them to participate in his "experiment" to discover the one true religion.

Watch the Trailer of 'Heretic':

In Heretic, character development doesn’t rely on lengthy flashbacks or heavy-handed exposition. A simple yet strikingly effective scene—like the opening conversation where Barnes and Paxton discuss a pornographic film and its perceived spiritual undertones—immediately establishes their personalities. Barnes grapples with inner conflict and a troubled past while maintaining a quiet strength. In contrast, Paxton exudes naive innocence, making her instantly endearing. Sophie Thatcher shines in her role, but the revelation here is Chloe East, who holds her own against Grant's scenery-chewing intensity. (Topher Grace also makes an appearance, so well-disguised under a grey wig that he’s nearly unrecognisable.)

A Still From Heretic

It doesn’t take long for the narrative to thrust the "two Red Riding Hoods" into the wolf’s lair, but the story keeps the audience guessing. Reed’s unsettling aura builds steadily through the first two acts, with his true intentions remaining ambiguous. Much of the tension comes from his unnerving "debate" with the missionaries about the legitimacy of their faith. He is consistently jovial in his demeanour, occasionally showing slight annoyance, particularly when the girls fail to understand his pop-culture references, like his hilarious impression of Jar Jar Binks. Meesa sorry? How do kids not know the destroyer of the Star Wars prequel trilogy?

Reed’s arguments—such as comparing religions to plagiarised board games—might feel more like crowd-pleasing jabs for atheists than substantive critiques. However, Heretic isn’t trying to take a definitive stance. It critiques religious dogma and blind faith from a skewed perspective that also highlights Reed’s own instability. While Reed’s challenges may resonate with sceptics, his warped logic and coercive tactics expose his underlying fragility. Both Barnes and Paxton deliver strong rebuttals in different moments, though devout viewers may find the film offensive, while atheists might revel in Reed’s audacious provocations. Talk to Me Movie Review: The RackaRacka Duo’s Frighteningly Entertaining Horror Film is an Impressive Debut.

A Still From Heretic

But make no mistake—this isn’t The Man from Earth, where people have healthy theological debates within a single room. Reed’s "experiment" offers the women two grim options that ultimately lead to the same conclusion, reinforcing his belief that both faith and disbelief doom humanity. As the story takes increasingly bizarre turns, Reed reveals the true nature of his twisted plans. Without delving into spoilers, let’s just say things don’t unfold as expected, and the film ramps up its creepiness to unsettling heights. Special mention must go to Chung Chung-hoon’s cinematography, with its striking zooms, creative blocking, and effective use of space.

A Still From Heretic

Some critics have taken issue with the film’s portrayal of violence against women, but this ties directly into Reed’s philosophy. It’s about control—who wields it, who suffers under it, and what it reveals about societal power dynamics. The film’s conclusion might feel convenient, but it cleverly leaves the audience debating the presence (or absence) of divine intervention without offering a definitive answer.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. Heretic is devilishly captivating, anchored by a trio of exceptional performances and a narrative that keeps you on edge until the final frame.

'Heretic' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Heretic is a gripping psychological horror thriller that delves into the fabric of religion while concealing a far more sinister undercurrent: gender control. Anchored by Hugh Grant’s unnervingly brilliant performance, complemented by Sophie Thatcher’s subtle intensity and Chloe East’s breakout act, the film proves you don’t need ghosts or zombies to send shivers down your spine—a claustrophobic setting and an eerily sinister William Thacker challenging your core values are more than enough!

Rating: 4.0

