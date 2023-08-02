Talk to Me Movie Review: The RackaRacka twins (Michael and Danny Philippou) are famously known for their horror and comedy YouTube shorts, and as a guy who was heavily into the early 2010s YouTube scene, I always liked the practicality they injected into their works. Talk to Me is their first feature-length directorial effort, and while there are visible inconsistencies – one can’t deny that this is an impressive debut from them that blends modern horror with foundations of the past which makes for one scary and uncomfortable film. Insidious The Red Door Movie Review: Patrick Wilson’s Uneventful Horror Film Lacks Genuine Scares and a Cohesive Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Talk to Me sees a group of teens use a severed hand to communicate with the dead. Finding thrill in it, the activity spreads like wildfire on social media. However, everything goes wrong when one of the teens, Mia (Sophie Wilde), goes too far and releases a horde of ghosts that begin harming her and her loved ones. She must figure out how to make things right after accidentally opening a passage to the underworld.

A Still From Talk to Me (Photo Credits: A24)

In its essence, Talk to Me feels very much like a throwback to the horror foundation of the early 90s and 2000s. It's like a Sam Raimi joint with all the gnarly horror but minus the camp that comes along with it, and there is nothing wrong with it because Danny Philippou alongside screenwriter Bill Hinzman know how to manage that tone. It’s not pretentiously serious, and Talk to Me knows that while building upon moments that are not capped off by cheap jumpscares.

Sophie Wilde's Mia aids in keeping the tension levels constant. With her attempting to get over her mother's suicide, Mia's tale delves deeply into the issues of grief and guilt. Wilde provides a hook that entices you to her story with ease. There is no doubting that the extra character work actually helps increase the terror element of the movie, even though the film occasionally lingers on for an excessively lengthy time in analysing its characters’ inner thinking.

Watch the Trailer for Talk to Me:

Alexandra Jensen also gives in an intense performance in the role of Jade, Mia’s best friend and Joe Bird as Riley - Jade’s brother - taps into a haunting side that will want you looking away from the screen at times. Australia’s own Miranda Otto has a short role as Sue, Jade’s mom, and it was impressionable enough with the side-cast of Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes and Chris Alosio also providing for some intriguing work.

Despite the fact that Talk to Me's writing is really effective, there are occasions when it succumbs to clichés that are difficult to overlook. There are some familiar moments which can be a little distracting, but the degree of capability that RackaRacka bring to the commitment of showcasing horror more than makes up for it.

A Still From Talk to Me (Photo Credits: A24)

Talk to Me says hello to you if you thought no other horror movie of 2023 could bear Evil Dead Rise in having the most uncomfortable shock moment of the year. Although it does have a certain amount of shock value, the best thing is that such moments are well-earned. RackaRaca throw everything and the kitchen sink onto the screen, exhibiting genuine gore that may be a bit much for some viewers, but it's a laudable choice given that it is a horror movie after all and Talk to Me isn't hesitant to show what it wants to convey. Evil Dead Rise Movie Review: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan are Stellar in This Terrifying and Gruesome Entry in the Classic Horror Franchise (LatestLY Exclusive).

The amount of practical filmmaking on exhibit here pleasantly surprised me. Talk to Me is undoubtedly one of the few contemporary horror releases that comprehends what it implies to be frightful because RackaRacka realise the necessity for a buildup to deliver on the frights.

Final Thoughts

Talk to Me blends supernatural horror with a deep plot about grief with some great performances. RackaRacka make for an impressive debut where they show a clear understanding of what makes horror scary, and if this is what they have to offer in their first attempt, then we have a lot of good stuff to look forward to from them ahead. Talk to Me releases in India on August 4, 2023.

Rating: 3.5

