The 21-year-old singer D4vd (born David Burke) appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, April 20, 2026, where his attorney entered not guilty pleas to charges of first-degree murder, child sex abuse, and mutilating human remains. The case involves the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old girl from Lake Elsinore whose dismembered body was discovered in September 2025 inside a Tesla registered to Burke. Singer D4vd Arrested After Missing Teen's Body Discovered in Impounded Tesla.

D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder

Burke has been charged with one count of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including allegations of lying-in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and killing a witness to prevent her from reporting sexual abuse. A judge has ordered that Burke be held without bail as the case proceeds. His lead defence attorney, Blair Berk, has asserted his innocence, stating that “actual evidence” will prove he did not cause the teenager’s death. Notably, Burke has not waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, with court proceedings expected within 10 days of his arraignment to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to move forward with a trial.

Timeline of the Case

According to prosecutors, Burke allegedly maintained a continuous sexual relationship with Hernandez between September 2023 and September 2024, when she was just 13. Authorities state that Hernandez was last seen alive on April 23, 2025, and was allegedly killed at Burke’s Hollywood Hills residence shortly before the release of his debut album Withered. Her remains were later discovered on September 8, 2025, inside an abandoned Tesla Model Y in a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a foul odor. The case became public in February 2026 when Burke’s family challenged subpoenas in a Texas court, and he was subsequently arrested at his Hollywood home on April 16, 2026, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation.

Background on D4vd

Before launching his music career, Burke was homeschooled in Houston, Texas and first built an online following through gaming content, particularly Fortnite montages, before signing with Interscope Records. His career took off with viral hits like Romantic Homicide and Here with Me, but he was dropped by Interscope in late 2025 following the discovery of the victim’s remains. While his finances remain private, reports estimate his net worth to be between USD 3 million and USD 6 million, largely driven by streaming revenues and earnings from his 2025 tour prior to his legal troubles. Singer D4vd Arrested in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case: Lawyers Say He Didn’t Kill 14-Year-Old Girl.

About Celeste Rivas Hernandez

The victim was 14 years old at the time of her death. Born to Salvadoran immigrant parents, she had been reported missing multiple times as a "runaway" before her death. Digital evidence and social media records suggest she and Burke were in contact as early as 2022 via Discord.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).