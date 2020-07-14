British star Idris Elba has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV Plus under which he will produce series and films for the streaming service. According to Variety, the 47-year-old actor will produce global series and features for the platform via his Green Door Pictures production company. Elba, known for his performance in movies such as “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” and “Beasts of No Nation” as well as BBC series “Luther”, founded Green Door in 2013. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

Under the banner, the actor-producer has backed comedy film “In The Long Run,” Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie”, short-form shows “The Idris Takeover” and “5×5” and upcoming movie “Concrete Cowboy”. Salma Hayek Signs First-look Deal With HBO Max

Prior to Elba, entertainment industry giants like Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg have signed first-look deal with Apple TV Plus.