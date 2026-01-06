Actress Kristen Stewart, shot to global fame when she played Bella Swan, has shared that she would love to direct a high-budget remake of the vampire romance Twilight. The actress, who was named on a list of 10 up-and-coming directors following the release of her directorial debut, 2025's The Chronology of Water, told Entertainment Tonight: "I would love. I love what Catherine (Hardwicke) did, I love what Chris (Weitz) did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies.” Kristen Stewart Marries Dylan Meyer: From Age Difference to Relationship Timeline, Know the Love Story of the ‘Twilight’ Star and Her Screenwriter Partner

Kristen Stewart Keen on ‘Twilight’ Remake

"They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up. Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know - I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!” In total, three instalments of Twilight, which were adapted from author Stephanie Meyer's novels of the same name, had different directors. Catherine, 70, directed the 2008 original, Chris, 56, directed 2009's New Moon, David Slade, 56, directed 2010's Eclipse, and Bill Condon, 70, directed the two-part Breaking Dawn finale in 2011 and 2012. Cannes 2025: ‘The Chronology of Water’, Kristen Stewart’s Directorial Debut, Gets Four-Minute Standing Ovation at Prestigious Film Festival (Watch Video)

Kristen Stewart on ’Twilight’s Surprise Success

The actress starred alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Peter Facinelli and Kellan Lutz in the money-spinning franchise. However, Stewart never thought a Twilight sequel would get made because she did not predict the success of the first movie. In 2022, she said on the Jess Cagle Podcast: "I always want to remind people that [the first Twilight movie was technically an indie] without diminishing it, or being like ‘it was nothing!’ We just did not know. And it was kind of like an oddball, slightly marginal teen movie. I didn’t think everyone was going to take to that. I didn’t think we were going to make a sequel."

