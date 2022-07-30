And he added: "But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking Oh God not again, I promise you there's a way. I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress."
His message received thousands of likes and replies from those among his nearly one million followers. A spokesperson for the addiction charity Turning Point, Nat Travis, told BBC of the positive effect such a high-profile figure speaking out could have on others seeking support, making it "a little less scary". Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2: Netizens Get Upset as Netflix Crashes at the Time of the Series’ Premiere, Share Memes and Jokes (View Tweets).
Campbell Bower, who previously appeared in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, has enjoyed a whole new fanbase through his portrayal of Vecna, notes Deadline. For his monstrous role, Campbell Bower told BBC, he spent eight hours a day in makeup, ending with a 15-minute session dedicated to coating him in lubricant to make him "glossy". He also described creating a "mood board" to help him get into terrifying mode, adding pictures of characters he would be interacting with.
