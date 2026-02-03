Netflix has officially announced that Stranger Things: Tales from '85, the first animated spinoff of the global phenomenon, will premiere on April 23, 2026. Accompanying the date announcement, the streaming giant released a teaser trailer that offers a first look at the series’ visual style, which creators describe as a "love letter" to 1980s Saturday-morning cartoons. ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’: First Look at Duffer Brothers’ New Series After ‘Stranger Things’ Revealed (View Post).

Developed by showrunner Eric Robles and executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, the series aims to bridge the gap between the live-action show’s second and third seasons.

A New Story in a Familiar Timeline

Set during the winter of 1985, the series finds Eleven and the Hawkins gang attempting to navigate a brief period of normalcy. According to the official logline, the group has settled into a routine of Dungeons & Dragons and snowball fights following the closure of the Gate at the end of Season 2.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85′

However, the peace is interrupted when a new threat begins to stir beneath the frozen town. Showrunner Eric Robles noted that the stakes are "tangible and scary," but emphasised that the scope is more intimate than the world-ending threats seen in later live-action seasons. The narrative focuses on the core group protecting Eleven while keeping the adults in the dark to avoid government intervention.

Fresh Voices for Iconic Characters

Because the series is set during a specific window when the original actors were much younger, Netflix has introduced a new voice cast to portray the middle-school-aged protagonists. Brooklyn Davey Norstedt takes over as the voice of Eleven, with Luca Diaz as Mike and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max.

The cast also features several notable additions, including Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington, Brett Gipson as Jim Hopper, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips in currently undisclosed roles.

Expanding the Hawkins Universe

While the flagship Stranger Things series concluded its run in late 2025, Tales from '85 marks the beginning of a broader expansion for the franchise. The project is a collaboration between the Duffer Brothers' Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and the animation house Flying Bark Productions. ‘Stranger Things Finale’: Ethan Hawke Says He ‘Loved’ Daughter Maya Hawke’s Role As Robin in Netflix Series, Praises Her Growth as an Artiste (Watch Video).

By utilising animation, the creative team has stated they can explore "untold adventures" that were previously restricted by the physical ageing of the live-action cast. This format allows the show to lean into more expressive creature designs and environmental storytelling while maintaining the eerie atmosphere fans expect.

