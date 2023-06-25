Surprisingly enough, Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings has actually made it to Indian theatres. Believe it or not, we have a raunchy comedy with some really vulgar jokes playing out there and it’s not a dream at all. Considering just how strict the censor is in India, it certainly is a surprise to see the film release in the country; however, it did come at a cost. No Hard Feelings Trailer! Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman’s Comedy Film Will Make You Laugh Out Loud! (Watch Video).

No Hard Feeling follows Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence), an Uber driver, who enrols herself into dating a 19-year-old at the request of his parents in exchange of Buick Regal when her car gets towed and she is at the risk of losing home. The film is exactly what it sounds like where it harkens back the feelings of early-2000s comedies like American Pie, Superbad and more, and is a film that does push the boundaries at times.

At this point, it’s a known fact that the Indian Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is strict with the cuts and inspections it gives to foreign and in-house movies. In the case of No Hard Feelings, things weren’t any different as a major scene from the film received some really heavy edits with some parts being entirely cut out. The scene in question? Well, it follows Jennifer Lawrence who engages in a fight with a few hecklers on the beach while being completely nude.

The scene begins off with Maddie and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) deciding to go skinny-dipping on the beach. Leaving their cloths on the surface, few hecklers come by them and pick up their clothes and belongings and run away while taunting them. This prompts Lawrence to get out of the water naked and chase them down which quickly turns into a fight.

Watch the Trailer for No Hard Feelings:

The scene definitely feels chopped up when seeing on the big screen in the theatre. The scene begins right as it ends and it definitely feels jarring. That’s not the only censor in the film though as majority of the alcohol bottles and cans in the film are blurred out as well whenever they are on-screen. While this is some very basic censoring, it’s still worth pointing out. Funnily enough, most of the swearing did go uncensored which is a surprise considering language also plays a huge factor even if the film is given an “A” rating.

No Hard Feeling on Friday caused some issues among movie goers as well with shows across Mumbai disappearing or having the “sold out” label put on them on the BookMyShow app. This certainly had to do with the censoring of the movie as the requirement of the cuts probably still hadn’t been met by that time.

With No Hard Feelings it definitely took away the fun from the scene as a lot of it truly just got blurred. Considering in the west its being heralded as the highlight of the movie, it definitely was disappointing to see that the movie was chopped up here. This isn’t the first time as in the past the James Bond film Spectre too caused a bit of a controversy when a kiss from the movie was cut. Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Scene From No Hard Feelings Leaked! Oscar-Winning Actress' Full-Frontal Beach Fight Goes Viral on Social Media.

But hey, for those excited about No Hard Feelings, the good news is that the majority of the film does play as it is and there aren’t many unnecessary cuts made in it throughout. You can enjoy the film in theatres as its playing right now.

