Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Hunger Games series, The Silver Linings Playbook and Don't Look Up, is playing the lead in her first R-rated comedy, No Hard Feelings. The film, directed by directed by Gene Stupnitsky, has the actress cast opposite Andrew Barth Feldman. The trailers have already caught attention for its raunchy content, and JLaw fans are surprised to see the actress being a fun part of this movie. No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman’s Coming of Age Comedy Film to Release in Theatres on June 23.

Even though the film is officially releasing on June 23, a clip from No Hard Feelings is already going viral. The said clip, clearly from a cam print, features a scene involving Jennifer Lawrence where the actress has gone full-frontal! Not only has the actress gone completely nude for the scene, the sequence also needed to have a nude fight with some characters.

Of course, we won't be having the bootleg video here, but from what has been leaked, it is clear that Jennifer's character is taking on some bullies on the beach, after perhaps going for a skinny-dipping in the ocean with Feldman's character. Never mind that she has no clothes, the actress is seen slamming a character on the sand, while at one point, she gets hit in the crotch!

Watch the Trailer of No Hard Feelings:

This is not the first time Jennifer Lawrence has gone nude for a film. She had shedded her clothes in the spy-thriller Red Sparrow, and she had also exposed her breasts in the surrealist drama, Mother! Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes 2023: The Hunger Games Actor Looks Radiant in a Classic Red Gown.

In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays a bankrupt Uber driver who takes up an unusual job for a rich couple - to date their seemingly asexual son and and make him have sexual feelings. The movie also stars Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).