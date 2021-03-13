Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hitting a rough patch had been making rounds for the longest time now. The couple was facing some issues after which several reports suggested that all is not okay between them. Alex had proposed to JLo two years back and now the latest buzz suggests that the two have called it quits. According to several media reports J-Rod had called off their engagement and have decided to part their ways. Jennifer Lopez Shares New Pictures With Fiance Alex Rodriguez From their Bahamas Engagement and They Are Gorgeous.

While the couple has not yet opened up about the same, a source close to the development revealed to People Magazine, "This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all." JLo is currently in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Rodriguez is in Florida. It is being reported that the split had been in the works for a while and should not come as a shocker to their fans after the cheating rumours.

Earlier, a source had, however, made sure everything is okay between the couple after the cheating rumours surfaced online. A source told E! News, "JLo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic. Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention. A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican. He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami." Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join the Crowd of 50000 People For Black Lives Matter March.

The cheating rumours that had surfaced online claimed that Alex was having and affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. It all started when during the TV show Southern Charm's reunion, Craig Conover accused the actress of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based "ex-MLB player." Host Andy Cohen shared that the man was "married" and "very famous." Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019, however, the duo had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).