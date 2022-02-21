What can be said about Jordan Peele that hasn’t already been said. A master at directing horror and a genius at comedy, Peele has achieved great heights in these genres. Starting out directing with the critically acclaimed Get Out, Peele made headlines for how enjoyable and deep of a film he had made. He would follow that up with Us, which while still didn’t have the same reception as his previous venture, was received fairly well. He now aims to triumph even those with his upcoming film Nope. Nope Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Sci-Fi Horror Film Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer Looks Dark and Terrifying (Watch Video).

While Peele certainly has made his footing in horror, we can’t forget his roots, comedy. Partnering with his longtime friend, Keegan-Michael Key, both of them have produced a bunch of highly comedic skits under their banner of Key and Peele. So to celebrate Jordan Peele’s 43rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best Key and Peele skits. Nope: Jordan Peele’s Horror Film Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun Has Wrapped Production.

Psycho Clown

Psycho Clown is a really funny skit that embodies the concept of “kill them with kindness.” Featuring Jordan and Keegan being locked in a room with a psycho clown, they seem to be extremely optimistic about the situation that they are in and that feeds off into the hilarity of the situation. Being tortured in a fairly gruesome way and still laughing about it, that’s the kind of dark comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Non-Scary Movie

The title being ironic, this skit basically shows Peele and Keegan talking about how the scary movie they watched wasn’t scary at all, while they are scared out of their minds. The entire skit then follows them trying not to be scared, but hilariously failing to prove their point. This skit in particular is really relatable, because everyone has done this at least once in their life.

You Can’t Eat Marbles

Well do you know the feeling of walking into an office and looking at something that seems edible but you really aren’t sure if it is? Well that’s what this entire skit is about, a man walking into an office for a meeting and suddenly wondering if the marbles in the jar can be eaten or not. The growing frustration of his boss over this just makes this a classic.

An Office Prank Gone Wrong

Like the title suggests, an office prank goes wrong and features shenanigans from two really close friends in the workplace. Like every other skit, it’s hilarious to the brim, but what stands out the most here is the production and just how everything is filmed.

Yo’ Mama Has Health Problems

Filled with juvenile humour that would make a class of eight grade kids crack up, this skit in particular features some of the best work this duo have done. A doctor checking his patient’s mom unintentionally keeps on cracking mom jokes, while he is just trying to look out for his patient’s mom. This entire concept is a recipe for chaos, and one that is executed to perfection.

While Jordan has certainly exceeded horror, his comedy work still is some of the best of his career. With this we finish off the list and wish Jordan Peele a very happy birthday.

