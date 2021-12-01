Jordan Peele’s Horror film titled Nope has wrapped production according to the report by Variety. The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in major roles and is slated to release on July 22, 2022. Interstellar and Dunkirk DOP Hoyte van Hoytema is associated with the project.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' has wrapped filming 🎬 The horror film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun Releasing in theaters July 22, 2022 (via @Variety | @IndieWire) pic.twitter.com/WEpcQu6ycE — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 30, 2021

