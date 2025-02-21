February 21, 2025, Special Days: February 21, 2025, marks several special observances worldwide. It is International Mother Language Day, promoting linguistic and cultural diversity. In Bangladesh, it is Language Movement Day, honouring those who fought for the recognition of the Bengali language. King Harald V’s Day is celebrated in Norway, while Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day is observed in Zimbabwe. Father Walter Lini Day in Vanuatu commemorates the country's first Prime Minister. Additionally, it is National Caregivers Day, National Grain-Free Day, and National Sticky Bun Day in the United States, as well as Yukon Heritage Day in Canada, recognising the region’s history and traditions. There are several famous February 21 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 21, 2025 (Friday)

Anti-Valentine Day 7 - Breakup Day Janaki Jayanti International Mother Language Day Language Movement Day King Harald V's Day Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the King Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day Father Walter Lini Day National Caregivers Day National Grain Free Day National Sticky Bun Day Yukon Heritage Day

Famous February 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jennifer Love Hewitt Alan Rickman Jordan Peele Sophie Turner Elliot Page Joe Alwyn Ashley Greene Vedhika Shah Waliullah Dehlawi (1703-1762) Vijay Prakash Smita Bansal Shashank Arora Parineeta Borthakur Michael Slater Sridharan Sriram Henrikh Mkhitaryan

