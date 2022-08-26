Keke Palmer has no doubt been a phenomenal actor from a young age. She played True Jackson on the show True Jackson, VP. Side note, I watched that show a lot when I was younger and absolutely loved her in it. And it feels as though her energy has stayed the same throughout the years. She's acted in many movies like Hustlers, Alice, Akeelah and the Bee and more. Even in real life I see some similarities between Keke and the characters she plays. Keke Palmer Photographed by Djeneba Aduayom for The New York Times.

In her most recent movie Nope I noticed the same, and it's bracing because she brings about a realness to her on screen personas. She's bold and there's always a certain zest about her that makes her entrancing to watch and listen to, even when she's not acting. So to celebrate Keke's birthday, let's check out the 5 best interviews that make you appreciate her more as a person. Happy Birthday Keke Palmer! Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Earns $44 Million With Its Debut, Tops US Box-Office.

Keke most recently played the role of Emerald Haywood in the sci-fi horror Nope. It released in theatres worldwide and she has gained loads of love and praise for her character. A fun fact you may not know is that Keke also loves to sing, and has released two studio albums, three EPs, three mixtapes and 28 singles.

