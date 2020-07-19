This indeed a big news and one of the most beautiful surprises for all fans of Justin Timberlake (39) and Jessica Biel (38) amid coronavirus pandemic. According to leading international media reports, the lovely couple has ‘secretly’ welcomed their second child and it is a baby boy. Justin and Jessica are already parents to a son named Silas Timberlake, who is five-year-old. Neither Justin nor Jessica had made any official announcement that they are expecting a second baby. Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel Are Practising Self Quarantine in the Snowy Mountains.

As per a report in DailyMail.com, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their little munchkin earlier this week. Neither of them have been photographed since March and the report further cites that the duo has been staying at their home in Big Sky, Montana. It was two days ago when Justin had shared a beautiful throwback pic of him with Jessica on Instagram and captioned it as, “TBT time machine. Summer’s gonna look a little different this year.” Well, looks like this was the little hint dropped by the singer regarding their newborn.

Justin Timberlake’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:49am PDT

This good news has come right after the controversy over Justin Timberlake’s hand-holding picture with co-star Alisha Wainwright from New Orleans hit the internet and numerous speculations did rounds. He had issued an apology that read, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” He also clarified by stating, “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star.” Justin Timberlake Spotted on Dinner Date with Wife Jessica Beil After Hand-Holding Scandal.

It has been more than seven years since Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot. The couple married on October 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. Heartiest congratulations to the entire family for the newest addition in their lives!

