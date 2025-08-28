Moroccan-American rapper French Montana (Karim Kharbouch) and Sheikha Mahra, Princess of Dubai, are officially engaged, TMZ reported. The 40-year-old rapper and 31-year-old royal formalised their relationship in June during Paris Fashion Week, marking a new chapter in their love story. The couple has frequently been spotted together since 2024, whether visiting mosques, dining at upscale restaurants in Dubai and Morocco or strolling at the Pont des Arts in Paris. Their public appearances hint at a strong and stylish bond, catching the attention of fans and media. Montana first gained recognition hosting the New York City-tailored DVD series Cocaine City during the 2000s. Dubai Princess, Sheikha Mahra Who Dumped Husband on Social Media, Launches Perfume ‘Divorce’ in Viral Instagram Post (See Pic & Video)

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Known for her philanthropic initiatives, Mahra has made her mark by supporting community projects and promoting equestrianism, a personal passion. She completed her primary education in Dubai and later graduated with a degree in International Relations from London. Her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, hails from Greece and is reportedly divorced from Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce

Mahra's personal life has also been in the spotlight. She recently divorced Emirati businessman and royal Sheikh Mana, with whom she shares a daughter. After their split, Mahra began dating Montana, who reportedly toured Dubai with her before making their relationship public. She had previously posted a dramatic Instagram note during her divorce which has now been deleted, she wrote, "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife."

French Montana’s Past Marriage

French Montana himself was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014. The couple shares a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch. Montana and Mahra, however, have kept most details of their romance private. Retired NBA player Paul Pierce praised Montana for his choice, saying on the podcast The Truth After Dark, "Man, I’m telling you. Us Black men, I’m telling y’all: we need to follow in French Montana’s steps. You see. He cracking." While the wedding date and other details are yet to be announced, fans are already excited to witness the union of a global music star and Dubai royalty.

