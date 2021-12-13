Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrates her birthday on December 13. Arnold Schwarzenegger's darling daughter who stayed away from the acting world preferred to established her base as an author instead. She's a well-known author who has previously written a couple of self-help books. She has also written a children's book and also has a podcast under her name. Besides being the daughter of one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, she's also married to Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt and this has further cemented her connection with the glamour world. Katherine Schwarzenegger Makes Her First Public Appearance As Mrs Chris Pratt.

Katherine started dating Chris in 2018. The couple was so much in love that they decide to tie the knot by 2019 and welcomed their first daughter in 2020. Katherine and Chris continue to be Hollywood's power couple and their adorable moments together have always melted our hearts. From attending movie premieres together to planning family outings and posing for cutesy pictures, the couple and their cutesy pictures have had our attention time and again. Today, on Katherine's big day, here's taking a look at their frame-worthy pictures. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are the Global Ambassadors For 2022 Special Olympics.

Chris Pratt is head over heels in love with his wifey and considers her as his greatest treasure. Speaking about the secret to a lasting relationship, Pratt in his earlier interaction had said, "Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention," he said. "Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen." Well, now that makes Katherine the luckiest, doesn't it?

Here's looking forward to another super funny and adorable birthday wish from the actor to his wifey dearest.

