No one did action better than Arnold, and this was a very common pack during the big action boom of cinema. In his prime, Arnold Schwarzenegger was the definition of what an action hero is supposed to be like. Having an imposing figure and a body that just straight up looked like an action figure, he was THE man who came out with a blockbuster that was sure to be a hit. Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks Doing a Workout Every Day Is the Only Thing That Makes Him Survive.

Having starred in so many films, Arnold has played so many iconic characters that its hard to pick which one is our favourite. His commitment to action blockbusters has always been inspiring to see and after thinking really hard, it looks like we might have cracked what five of his most iconic roles might be. So, to celebrate Arnold’s 76th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his most iconic roles.

Conan (Conan the Barbarian)

First of Arnold’s performances that would shoot him up in Hollywood, playing Conan was the start to his success. While the movie was originally received negatively, over the years it has been looked upon more fondly and Conan has become a staple of Arnold’s career. Focusing on the titular character as he seeks revenge, Arnold was impressive here as Conan.

Douglas Quaid/Carl Hauser (Total Recall)

A sci-fi film that was way ahead of its time, Total Recall features a great performance from Arnold. Playing the role of Douglas Quaid, a common construction worker going about with his day, his life completely changes when he receives a memory of an adventure on Mars only to soon learn that he is a secret agent named Carl Houser. It’s tons of fun, and one of Arnold’s best.

Harry Tasker (True Lies)

The duo of James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger means that you will probably watch one of your favourite films of all time, and True Lies is exactly that. Playing the role of Harry Tasker, Arnold had to portray the dual life of a man trying to be a family man while also being a spy, and he knocked it out of the park.

Alan “Dutch” Schaefer (Predator)

Predator is a film that gets as macho as you would expect an Arnol joint to be, and its an action/creature flick that completely rules. In that, Arnold gives perhaps one of his most animated and charismatic performances ever playing the role of Dutch, a man trying to kill the unkillable. His battle with the Predator is an intense look into a man having to use his brain over his strength, and the role lets him deliver some of the most iconic one-liners of his career.

Terminator (The Terminator Franchise)

What can be said about the Terminator that already hasn’t been said. Playing the Terminator turned Arnold into the major star he is today. An android out of time who will do anything to accomplish his goal, this villain-turned hero is a staple of Hollywood action films and icons don’t get any better than this. A shining spot of Arnold’s career, this is easily his best work ever. Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms That He is 'Done' Playing the Terminator.

Arnold continues to impress in the modern day as well, and he is only just getting better. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

