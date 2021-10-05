Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are becoming global ambassadors for the Special Olympics ahead of the 2022 Games in Orlando. The star couple both posted to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement, with Pratt, saying he and Schwarzenegger are "humbled and honoured" to be receiving the distinction. Sanak: Before Vidyut Jammwal's Action-Thriller, Did You Know Bruce Willis' Die Hard Had Also Inspired an Aamir Khan Movie? (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Katherine and I are so humbled and honoured to be joining Special Olympics as global ambassadors. Come with us as we rocket the #InclusionRevolution to new heights," he wrote. The Guardians of the Galaxy star then praised Marvel Studios for "taking the lead and committing to hire a Special Olympics athlete as a paid production assistant on the set of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3."

"First Major Announcement: We're so grateful to @marvelstudios for taking the lead and committing to hire a Special Olympics athlete as a paid production assistant on the set of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3. The studio's partnership with @SpecialOlympics is an excellent step in showing the importance of diversity and celebrating the outstanding capability of those with intellectual disabilities.

We are hoping Marvel is the first of many companies to take a stand and celebrate the inclusion of the intellectually disabled. I am so pumped to start production and to continue to spread the message of love for those with special needs. Stay tuned for updates," he added. As per People magazine, Pratt is soon starting work on the upcoming MCU sequel 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', which he referenced in the hashtag. Schwarzenegger also posted the announcement, sharing the same selfie of the pair as well as some details about her previous involvement with the Special Olympics.

"Special Olympics has always been a huge part of my life. My grandmother dedicated her entire existence to being an advocate for those with special needs and my childhood consisted of going to SOI events and my cousins and I being camp councilors at Camp Shriver," she wrote, referring to her grandmother Eunice Kennedy Shriver and mother Maria Shriver, who are both noted Special Olympics advocates. "Chris and I are so thrilled to be a part of the SO family as a couple and to continue to spread the mission of SO and advocate whenever and wherever we can about inclusion, dignity and acceptance," she added. The Special Olympics will be held in June 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

