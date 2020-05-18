Katy Perry's Pregnancy Cravings are all about Indian Food, Says 'Never Wanted More Spice Than I do Want In My Life Now'

Katy Perry is craving spicy Indian food during her pregnancy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katy Perry is not stressing about coronavirus pandemic and believes in taking one day at a time. A logic that has perhaps helped her survive. While the singer is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, pregnancy can be quite tough to tackle in such stressful times - the cravings in particular. Now pregnant ladies often experience a peculiar craving and in Perry's case, it's all about Indian food or something spicy in particular. Unfortunately, the singer is in no position to satiate her taste buds. Katy Perry Responds to Collab Rumours with Taylor Swift.

During her recent Facebook Live, Perry revealed why she escapes to her car every now and then to enjoy some me time. Speaking about her cravings, she said, "Well, in the very beginning it was like give me Indian food or get out of the way. I have never wanted more spice than I do want in my life now. So it’s all about spice, how hot can my mouth get." Revealing the risk factor in stepping out that comes in the picture these days, Perry admitted it gets tough at times. "Everyone talks about cravings when you’re pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about ‘do I want to risk my life getting that craving?" Daisies Song: Katy Perry Drops a New Track, Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Music Video.

Katy Perry recently dropped her new single, Daisies and her song was an instant favourite with her fans. She even debuted the song on American Idol finale that was shot remotely. The singer is expected to have a summer delivery but there won't be a babymoon party for obvious reasons.