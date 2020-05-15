Daisies Song: Katy Perry Drops a New Track, Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Music Video 

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Katy Perry had earlier made an announcement about her upcoming single "Daisies" and well it's here now. The song video shows pregnant Katy Perry showing off her baby bump. The song is a positive number which has a vibe of positivity to it. It comes across as a track that has an empowering quality to it. The song lyrics about the strength of the human spirit are perfect given the current time. "Daisies" music video shows Perry looking stunning in a white gown. Sharing her new track, Katy also shared an amazing message that echoes with the current times. Katy Perry Dresses Up as a Giant Bottle of Hand Sanitiser to Promote At-Home Episodes of American Idol (View Pics).

Taking to Twitter, Katy Perry wrote, "Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. BlossomDAISIES Blossom is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind." She further also wrote in another tweet, "I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing."

In the song video, Perry at one point strips down to reveal her bare baby bump. The singer is also set to perform this track during the American Idol finale. Katy Perry to Name Her Daughter After Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

As for her upcoming album, her fifth album will be released on August 14. Katy is also set to perform "Daisies" live on an Amazon Music stream on Friday. Recently, Perry also spoke about her struggles with depression. Talking about the same, she wrote on Twitter, "sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm."