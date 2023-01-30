All You Need to Know About Knock at the Cabin (Photo Credits: Universal Pictures)

M Night Shyamalan is all set to thrill us once more as Knock at the Cabin releases in theatres this Friday. Starring Dave Bautista and more, this home invasion thriller sees to be an intense tale coming from the storyteller, and if the promos are anything to go by, then we better strap ourselves in for a roller coaster ride. Knock at the Cabin Trailer: Dave Bautista Is Here to Prevent the Apocalypse in M Night Shyamalan's Thriller (Watch Video).

With Knock at the Cabin receiving some really rave early reactions, it's safe to assume that Shyamalan has delivered a tale that will certainly thrill us. With Knock at the Cabin hitting theatres this Friday, here is a guide that will tell you everything you need to know about the film.

Cast

Knock at the Cabin stars Jonathan Groff as Eric and Ben Aldridge as Andrew who are joined by Kristen Cui as Wen. The film also stars Dave Bautista as Leonard, who is joined by Nikki Amuka-Bird (Sabrina), Abby Quinn (Adriane) and Rupert Grint (Redmond).

Plot

Knock at the Cabin is adapted from the novel named The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G Tremblay. It focuses on a family's vacation in the woods ruined when they are held hostage by a group of four who claim that they are there to stop the apocalypse from taking the place. Demanding them to sacrifice one of their own, they must try their best to survive.

Watch the Trailer for Knock at the Cabin:

Release Date

Knock at the Cabin directed by M Night Shyamalan starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and more releases worldwide in theatres on February 3, 2023. Knock at the Cabin Trailer 2: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird’s Film Promises Edge-of-the-Seat Drama (Watch Video).

Review

The review for Knock at the Cabin isn't out yet. The moment one is published, the page will be updated.

