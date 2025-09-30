Actor Josh Hartnett, best known for his roles in Oppenheimer and The Virgin Suicides, has returned to work following a car accident in St. John’s, Canada. The incident occurred when the vehicle he was traveling in collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol car on September 25, according to reports from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and USA Today. Josh Hartnett Birthday Special: Did You Know That the Pearl Harbour Actor Has Worked With Bipasha Basu and Abhay Deol in a Time-Travel Film? (Watch Video)

Josh Hartnett Suffers Minor Injuries

The 47-year-old actor was on his way home from the set of his upcoming Netflix project, unofficially titled the “Untitled Newfoundland Project,” when the crash took place. Hartnett was a passenger in the SUV at the time. Police confirmed that both Hartnett and the driver sustained only minor injuries, while the officer in the patrol car was also hospitalised as a precaution.

Josh Hartnett Back on Set After Accident

Hartnett’s representative, Susan Patricola, confirmed to TheWrap that the actor was examined at the hospital, released, and has since returned to filming. Production on the Netflix series has not been affected by the incident. The limited series, created by Jesse McKeown stars Hartnett alongside Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and Speak No Evil star Mackenzie Davis. The storyline follows a fisherman whose remote town becomes plagued by a mysterious sea creature. Filming began earlier this summer in Newfoundland. ‘Trap’ Movie Review: M Night Shyamalan Delivers Another Mixed-Bag Film; Josh Hartnett’s Thriller Doesn’t Win Over Critics.

Josh Hartnett’s Work

Josh Hartnett rose to fame in the late 1990s with roles in Halloween H20 (1998) and The Faculty (1998). He cemented his status as a Hollywood leading man with blockbusters like Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down in 2001, while also earning praise for darker roles in 30 Days of Night (2007) and indie films such as Resurrecting the Champ. On television, he delivered a memorable performance as Ethan Chandler in the acclaimed series Penny Dreadful (2014–2016). Most recently, Hartnett has appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2024 thriller Trap and Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. Known for his intense, brooding screen presence, the actor continues to balance indie projects with high-profile Hollywood roles.

