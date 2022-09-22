The first trailer for M Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller Knock at the Cabin surely has us intrigued. In what seems to be like a normal holiday, soon turns into a home invasion as couple of intruders break into a family's vacation house in the hopes of preventing the apocalypse. Starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and more, Knock at the Cabin releases in theatres on February 3, 2023. Knock at the Cabin: Dave Bautista to Feature in M Night Shyamalan’s Next Film.

Watch The Trailer:

