Actor Laurence Fishburne will be seen in the film adaptation of The School For Good and Evil. He will be sharing the screen with Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wyle and Sophia Anne Caruso. The actor will play the schoolmaster in the film. Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos).

According to femalefirst.co.uk, the film is currently being shot Norther Ireland and will stream on Netflix next year. The story is based on based on the fantasy book series by Soman Chainani. School For Good And Evil: Paul Feig to Direct the Movie Based on a Fairytale Fantasy Novel.

In an earlier interview with Hollywood Star, Laurence had spoken about how he feels he has a good "range" as an actor. "I guess every actor has a thing they do. We all have our archetypes we're assigned. Some people have greater range than others and I have a pretty good range. I work as a guy in a suit, I work as a guy in a uniform, I work as a guy in the future and a guy from the past," he had said.

