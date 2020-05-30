School For Good And Evil: Paul Feig to Direct the Movie Based on a Fairytale Fantasy Novel

Paul Feig (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bridesmaids filmmaker Paul Feig will be adapting Soman Chainanis fairytale fantasy novel "The School For Good And Evil" for a streaming platform. Feig will direct from a script by David Magee and Laura Solon. He is helming the adaptation for Netflix, reports variety.com. "I'm truly excited to bring this amazing, touching, funny and empowering world that Soman created in his wonderful books to life," Feig said, adding: "I feel like a frog that just turned into a prince." Ghostbusters Reboot Led by the Female Cast Was a Victim of ‘Anti-Hillary Movement’ in 2016, Claims Paul Feig.

Published in 2013, the book follows the adventures of best friends -- Sophie and Agatha -- at the School for Good and Evil, where boys and girls are trained to be either fairytale heroes or villains. Sophie has princess aspirations, and Agatha wants to pursue the villainous path. Yet their fortunes get reversed with Sophie ending up in the School for Evil and Agatha into the School for Good. Paul Feig Hints at a Sequel to All-Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie.

"The School For Good and Evil" was Chainani's first novel and the first of a six-book series. The series has sold over 2.5 million copies, has been translated into 30 languages all across the world. "To have one of your favourite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honour and a dream," said Chainani, adding: "Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone -- a perfect fit for the twists and turns of ‘The School for Good and Evil'. I have no doubt that he will make a true fairytale classic."