Little Richard No More, The Pioneer of Rock 'n' Roll Dies at 87

Little Richard no more (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Pioneer of Rock 'n' Roll music, Little Richard has left for heavenly abode. The singer was 87 when he breathed his last. Richard’s son, Danny Penniman in his conversation with Rolling Stone confirmed the icon's death while also mentioning that its cause is still unknown. The architect of the Rock 'n' Roll era, he was famous for his songs like Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, Rip It Up, The Girl Can’t Help It, Lucille, Keep A-Knockin’ and Good Golly, Miss Molly among others. 'It Must Have Been Love' Roxette Singer Dies Aged 61.

"Rest in peace, Richard. This one really stings. My thoughts and prayers go out to all my bandmates and fans all over the world. Richard truly was the king!” said his band member, Kevin Holly in an Instagram post. He became a preacher after he saw a fireball crossing the sky (actually the Sputnik 1 satellite) during his 1957 Australia tour. He considered the fireball as a sign from the God that he needed to change his ways. However, he returned to secular music in 1962.

Richard was known for his flamboyant ways. He'd often dress up in colourful clothes with his eyes loaded with mascara during his stage performances. He was also a style icon in a way and his void will never be filled. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.