Tina Turner, the legendary singer and performer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful solo career, died on Wednesday at her home in Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83. She was revered as the Queen of Rock, and is often considered as one of the most iconic singers of her time, while also having some success in many films. Tina Turner Dies at 83; Singer Was Popularly Known As Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee, in 1939. She began her career as a backup singer for Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm in the early 1950s. In 1960, she married Ike Turner and the two formed the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. The duo became one of the most successful R&B acts of the 1960s and 1970s, with hits like "River Deep - Mountain High," "Proud Mary," and "I Want to Take You Higher." In 1976, Turner left Ike Turner after years of abuse. She then launched a successful solo career, releasing albums like Private Dancer and Break Every Rule.

Turner retired from music in 2007 after a farewell tour. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2005. Turner was a powerful and charismatic performer who inspired generations of musicians. She was also a survivor who overcame abuse and adversity to become one of the most successful and beloved entertainers of all time. She will be remembered as a true icon.

In addition to her music, Turner was also an author and actress. She wrote her autobiography, I, Tina, in 1986. She also appeared in films such as Tommy (1975) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985). Turner was a tireless advocate for women's rights and empowerment. She was also a vocal supporter of AIDS research and prevention. In 2005, she was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime achievements in the performing arts. Craig Turner, Son of Music Icon Tina Turner, Dead; Police Suspect Suicide.

Turner was a true icon who left an indelible mark on the world of music and entertainment. She will be remembered for her powerful voice, her charismatic stage presence, and her unwavering determination.

