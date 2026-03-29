While paparazzi often focus on the meticulously posed shots of the red carpet, the most authentic celebrity moments often happen when the cameras are supposed to be off. Such was the case at the star-studded Gold House Lunar New Year celebration at Chinese Tuxedo, where a spontaneous dance-off between The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung and breakout heartthrob Hudson Williams became the night's viral highlight. TIME100 Next 2025 List: Lola Tung From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Recognised As Rising Star Alongside Megan Stalter, Monica Barbaro, Jonathan Bailey and Other Global Leaders.

Lola Tung and Hudson Williams Go Viral - Watch Video

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Lola Tung and Hudson Williams Spark Buzz at AAPI Event

The event, held on February 12, 2026, brought together over 200 AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) actors, artists, and cultural leaders. Amidst a backdrop of red lanterns, mahjong tables, and karaoke, the party served as a powerful testament to the growing influence of Asian talent in Hollywood. Lola Tung, stunning in a vibrant red ensemble, was seen soaking up the atmosphere alongside her on-screen brother from The Summer I Turned Pretty, Sean Kaufman. However, it was her chemistry with the evening's co-host, Hudson Williams, that caught the internet's attention.

Lola Tung Opens Up on Viral Dance With Hudson Williams

Reflecting on the viral clips during a recent press junket for her new film Forbidden Fruits, the 23-year-old actress described the dance as a needed escape from the high-pressure industry environment. "There’s something really special about meeting people in the same crazy whirlwind you’re in," Tung told Variety. "I met Hudson, and Yerin Ha, too, at that party. When you’re all in the same boat, you just get it. With Hudson, it was like, ‘I really wanna dance-do you?’ and he was totally down." Tung praised Williams for being "all-in" despite the omnipresence of cell phone cameras. "We were just in it, having fun. And then we got everyone else to join us ‘Come on, everybody, let’s dance!’"

Hudson Williams Celebrates Birthday at Viral Gala

For Hudson Williams, the night held double significance. In addition to co-hosting the gala with Halo actress Yerin Ha, the Heated Rivalry star celebrated his 25th birthday during the event. Williams was seen leading the crowd in festivities and blowing out candles before hitting the dance floor with Tung, further solidifying his status as one of the industry's most charismatic fresh faces. The Summer I Turned Pretty: Lola Tung and Author Jenny Han Discuss Enchanting Set of Amazon Prime Video’s Web Series.

Lola Tung and Hudson Williams’ Viral Moment Wins Fans

The viral moment resonates deeply with fans who view Tung and Williams as more than just actors. Tung, who is of Chinese and Swedish descent, has become a prominent voice for representation since her breakout as Belly Conklin. Similarly, Williams’ rise has been marked by a genuine connection with his audience. Events like the Gold House gala highlight a shift in Hollywood, where young stars are increasingly finding strength in community and shared cultural identity even if it means trading a formal pose for a spin on the dance floor.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).