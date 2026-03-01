The hit queer hockey drama Heated Rivalry has officially been greenlit for a second season, following a breakout debut that drew massive viewership on Crave and HBO Max. Showrunner Jacob Tierney confirmed the renewal during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, noting that the series will continue to focus on the intense, decades-spanning romance between rivals-turned-lovers Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. ‘Heated Rivalry’ Actors Connor Storrie and Francois Arnaud Spark Dating Rumours With Dinner Outing; Fans React, ‘Just Let Them Be!’.

Since its premiere in late 2025, the show has averaged over 10.5 million viewers per episode in the US alone, cementing its status as a cornerstone of the modern sports-romance genre.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Release Timeline and Production Schedule

While the renewal has energised the fanbase, the upcoming season is currently targeting an April 2027 release window. According to Variety, the delay between seasons is a result of the show’s commitment to high production values and a "laser-focused" adaptation of the source material.

Production is slated to begin in August 2026. Tierney, who serves as writer, director, and executive producer, stated that while the team is working "as soon as humanly possible," the scripts are currently in development to ensure the second chapter meets the high expectations set by the first. Executive producer Brendan Brady encouraged fans to "enjoy the yearn" in the meantime.

Adapting 'The Long Game'

Season 2 will shift its focus to The Long Game, the sixth book in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series and the direct sequel to the events of Heated Rivalry. While the first season followed the secret rookies-to-veterans fling between Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Rozanov (Connor Storrie), the new episodes will explore the complexities of their long-term commitment.

The narrative is expected to follow the pair as they navigate professional pressures and personal milestones, including the possibility of coming out publicly. Tierney has hinted that the show will remain a "faithful adaptation," prioritising character-driven intimacy over broader ensemble subplots.

‘Heated Rialry’ Season 2 Cast and Creative Returns

Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are confirmed to return as the central pair. Their chemistry has been widely cited as the engine behind the show's success, recently earning them a hosting spot on Saturday Night Live.

The creative team remains largely intact, with Tierney and Brady leading the production under their Accent Aigu Entertainment banner. Author Rachel Reid continues her involvement as a consulting producer, though she recently announced a delay for the seventh book in her series, Unrivalled, to June 2027 to manage health challenges related to Parkinson’s disease.

Series Background and Impact

Heated Rivalry began as a Canadian original for Crave before being acquired for international distribution by HBO Max. Inspired by real-life NHL rivalries, the show has been praised for its authentic depiction of professional sports culture and queer identity.

The series' success has already sparked a "Hollanov" phenomenon on social media, with the first season concluding its run in December 2025. With Season 2 now in the works, the franchise appears set to remain a fixture of the streaming landscape for the next several years.

