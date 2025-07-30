Summer has always been the time for relaxation and leisure. However, for some, it is the season for shows that will take you on an emotional roller coaster. And for the last two weeks, The Summer I Turned Pretty has been doing just that. As internet divides into Team Conrad (played by Christopher Briney) and Team Jeremiah (Played by Gavin Casalegno), and some people remember that the show is all about being Team Belly (Played by Lola Tung), The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly grown to be one of the highest watched shows of this season. And the latest episode of the show has definitely left fans yearning for more, much like the co-lead - Conrad Fisher.

While the third episode of the show had lots of fans fuming for the lack of focus on the main story, Episode 4 - 'Last Stand,' has garnered love and appreciation all around. The episode begins with the aftermath of Jeremiah and Belly announcing their sudden engagement, with Jeremiah having to work an internship at his father’s firm to save money for their summer wedding and Belly taking up extra shifts in her summer job for the same reason. We quickly see the continued disappointment of Belly’s mom, which leads to a terrible spat and Belly leaving her house and deciding to live at the beach house in Cousins.

We also see Conrad, who has been secluded to the house, and his reaction to seeing Jeremiah and Belly at the summer house. The episode goes on to show Conrad being hesitant to participate in the wedding as Jeremiah’s best man, preparing to leave Cousins to give Jeremiah and Belly the space while protecting his heart and finally choosing to stay when he hears Belly crying alone, in her room. The episode ends with Conrad questioning his choices, and sets up perfectly for what fans expect to be Conrad’s POV episode in the coming week. Episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was written and directed by Jenny Han and has since been speculated to be the episode where we get Conrad’s perspective and his journey till now. Here’s what the internet had to say about The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 4 - 'Last Stand.'

The Anticipation For Next Episode Is High

“I ALWAYS REMEMBER” THEN IT CHANGES TO CONRAD’S VOICEOVER?????????? CONRAD POV NEXT WEEK IM UPPPPP pic.twitter.com/BCjvBrgGbu — jess | tsitp spoilers (@harrietslola) July 30, 2025

People Were Quick to Clock the Easter Eggs (Like Belly Liking Blue - the Colour of Conrad’s Room)

Team Conrad Were Quick To Clock Jeremiah, As Always

JEREMIAH HOPPING ON A FLIGHT STRAIGHT TO CABO LEAVING BELLY UPSET VS CONRAD CANCELLING A FLIGHT AND STAYING HOME BECAUSE HE HEARD BELLY CRY …YEAH I KNOW WHO THE REAL MAN IS #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/Rt1RAsgbQX — ruby ✭ TSITP SPOILERS 💌 (@lolatunglovebot) July 30, 2025

Conrad’s Sadness Was Once Again the Hero of Another Episode

this is a martyr right here. all he’s done for three seasons is put those he loves before his needs and wants. he would rather be the one to take the hit, to suffer the consequences, to feel the pain than to see the ones he loves go through it. he is a good man. pic.twitter.com/rWtAJ37run — bren | tsitp s3 spoilers 🍓 (@itbgal) July 30, 2025

People Were Rightfully Angry at This Turn of Events

BELLY STAND THE FUCK UP WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING#thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/qGEANvIkdl — bree ❀ tsitp spoilers (@chappellofliv) July 30, 2025

People Had a Lot to Say About Laurel & Jeremiah’s Conversations

Jeremiah: she would want this for us, for all of us to be a family. Laurel: Jeremiah I’m sorry, but we’ll never know what your mother would’ve wanted. LAUREL SAID U CANT PLAY THAT CARD WITH ME BOOBOO pic.twitter.com/4rlTZbgBnN — lena 𓆉°❀⋆ SPOILERS ೃ࿔*:･. (@str6wbelly) July 30, 2025

Team Jeremiah Also Had Their Cute Moments to Hold On To

JEREMIAH 🤝 NEVER MAKING BELLY CRY ON HER BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/8t3Fng2cwe — Zara 🧝🏽‍♀️ ∘°∘♡∘°∘ (@zarapliers) July 30, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been the talk of the town for the last two weeks, garnering over 25 million views in less than 2 weeks. With all the brands eager to join the online chatter about this show, the popularity of The Summer I Turned Pretty and the battles between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah are bound to increase more. You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime. New episodes of the show are slated to release every Wednesday at 12:00 AM PT (12.30 PM IST) and the finale is set to stream on September 17.

