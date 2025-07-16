There are some stories that are classics, that remain loved across decades and continue to be told and retold. The love triangle between two brothers and a girl is one such story. And The Summer I Turned Pretty has been one of the most successful shows in recent times to capture this charming tale. The Prime Video series, which is all set to premiere for its third and final season, brings us the story of Isabella Conklin (Lola Tung), her first love Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and her best friend turned lover Jermiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will premier with its first two episodes on July 16, 12:00 AM Pacific Time, on the streaming platform. And if you have been seeing teasers, edits, arguments and full fledged fan wars amongst people claiming to me Team Conrad, Team Jermiah and Team Belly, here’s everything you need to know about the show behind this fan-war, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 and 2 recap and what fans are expecting in TSITP Season 3.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Release Date and Time

The Summer I Turned Pretty kicks off Season 3 with a double-episode premiere on Prime Video. New episodes will follow each week. The show goes live at 12:00 AM, Pacific Time (12:30 PM IST) on July 16. The final season includes 11 episodes in total.

Conrad and Jeremiah, Who Will Belly End With?

Where Can I Watch 'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?'

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the most successful original series on Prime Video, created by author Jenny Han (of To All The Boys fame). The third season of the show will be released on the platform on a week on week basis, with the first two episodes releasing on July 16 at 12 AM PT. With a total of 11 episodes, the series finale is expected to air on September 17.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 1 and Season 2 Recap

Based on the bestselling novels of the same name by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the life of three teenagers who have grown up together, love each other dearly and are struggling to navigate the grief and wrath of cancer, death and general heartbreak. The first season of the show, which premiered in 2021, showed us a closed off and anxious Conrad Fisher trying to hide the truth about his mother’s cancer recurrence, an excited Belly (Isabella) who is eager to try new things and live life to the fullest, blissfully unaware; and the happy go lucky Jeremiah feeling hints of jealousy and possessiveness towards Belly against Conrad and realising he may have feelings for her. While the first season ended with the truth finally coming clean, Conrad finally confessing his feelings to Belly, Belly choosing Conrad over Jeremiah and Jeremiah not taking it well.

However, the second season took fans on another rollercoaster altogether as we see Belly and Conrad actually breaking up, them trying to navigate the grief of losing Susannah (Conrad and Jeremiah’s mom) and still trying to come together and save the summer house that holds all their memories. The second season of the show also showed us the reality of Belly and Conrad’s relationship and Belly’s decision to break it off and everything else that followed. We left the season with a steaming kiss between Belly and Jeremiah, as they wait outside Conrad’s school for him to come back from his exams and finally ends with Conrad removing himself from the equation and Belly choosing Jeremiah.

The third season of the show is set to follow this new couple, four years after the Season 2 finale, as they announce to their families that they want to get married. The drama follows as these young adults in their early 20s try to plan a wedding together and as fans uncover the journey of their relationship, the reason for the sudden wedding and the return of Conrad Fisher as a more healed, pre-med student who continues to try his best to remove himself from the equation… The season is sure to be full of drama, twists and of course some amazing music!

