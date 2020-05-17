Lynn Shelton Dies At 54: Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Mourn The Loss Of Their Little Fires Everywhere Director

Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Lynn Shelton (Instagram)

Film director Lynn Shelton passed away at the age of 54. Her publicist cited a previously unknown blood disorder as the cause of death. The indie filmmaker has also directed episodes for series like Little Fires Everywhere, Mad Men, The Mindy Project and GLOW. In Little Fires Everywhere, she directed Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Both the actresses took to social media to express their grief and pay a tribute to their late director. Mindy Kaling also expressed her sorrow.

Reese wrote in a lengthy note on Instagram, "I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us."

"She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen and appreciated. Lynn also shared so much of her life with us. Her love of her son, how motherhood changed her life, her life changing decisions that made her the woman she was. I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world," Reese concluded.

Little Fires Everywhere actress Kerry also shared a picture of the good times she has spent with Lynn. She wrote, "Lynn Shelton. You walked into my life and immediately changed me for the better. What an inspiration!!!! Your vision. Your enthusiasm for life. Your fiercely independent spirit. Your humor and love and dedication. As an artist. A mother. A director. A co-conspirator. A light. Thank you for your shining example. And your shimmering grace."

Check Out Reese Witherspoon's Post Here:

Check Out Kerry Washington's Post Here:

Mindy Kaling Also Shared A Few Words On Social Media:

Lynn, in her life, touched many lives. And it is evident from the kinds words that her collaborators are sharing about her. Lynn's work, such as Little Fires Everywhere, will continue to touch the lives in future. May her soul rest in peace.