Lynn Shelton, Director of Mad Men and Humpday, Dies at 54; James Gunn, Mindy Kaling and Others Pay Tribute
Filmmaker Lynn Shelton, best known for her direction for the comedy film 'Humpday', 'Your Sister's Sister' and more, died on Friday at 54. The director died in Los Angeles from complications of a previously unidentified blood disorder, Deadline quoted a representative for Shelton as saying.' The Suicide Squad' filmmaker Games Gunn took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late director.' Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. ‘Best in Show’ Fame Actor Fred Willard Dies at 86.

A singular talent and a nice person. This is awful and so, so sad," the 53-year-old tweeted. Meanwhile, actor-comedian Mindy Kaling penned a heartfelt note for Shelton on Instagram. Alongside a throwback picture, she wrote: "Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set.""Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. Seinfeld Actor Jerry Stiller Dies At 92; Son Ben Stiller Confirms News Through Twitter.

She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you," Kailing added. Lynn Shelton was a leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement.