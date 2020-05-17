Lynn Shelton, Director of Mad Men and Humpday, Dies at 54; James Gunn, Mindy Kaling and Others Pay Tribute

Lynn Shelton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Lynn Shelton, best known for her direction for the comedy film 'Humpday', 'Your Sister's Sister' and more, died on Friday at 54. The director died in Los Angeles from complications of a previously unidentified blood disorder, Deadline quoted a representative for Shelton as saying.

Meanwhile, actor-comedian Mindy Kaling penned a heartfelt note for Shelton on Instagram. Alongside a throwback picture, she wrote: "Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set.""Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her.

No one in the New Girl family has the words... Lynn Shelton was the most wonderful creative human and we were all lucky enough to be around her many times over many years. If you love our show, you love her... we are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/lwa8I8JY8m — Hannah Simone (@HannahSimone) May 17, 2020

My heart breaks for every actor, filmmaker or crew member to cross paths with Lynn Shelton. She was a champion of Seattle and a hero to the indie film family. On FAT KID, she came down to welcome us to Seattle and I felt like I was blessed by an Angel. Rest In Peace Sweet hero. — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) May 17, 2020

I’m very sad that Lynn Shelton has died. She was talented, intelligent, generous, fun, kind. And only 54. A tragedy. https://t.co/evdQPLMl0Z — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) May 17, 2020

Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a really nice person. This is awful and so, so sad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2020

Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you," Kailing added. Lynn Shelton was a leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement.