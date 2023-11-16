If you are quite a frequent user of X (formerly known as Twitter), you'll find netizens going crazy over "He Was In the Amazon With My Mom When She Was Researching Spiders Right Before She Died," dialogue from recently released Madame Web trailer. The line is spoken by Dakota Johnson's character Cassandra Webb, and it's a reference to the fact that her mother was a spider researcher who died in the Amazon rainforest. Madame Web Trailer: Dakota Johnson Can Predict Future and Is Racing Against Time To Save Her Friends in This Spider-Man Spinoff (Watch Video).

However, the mystery is why the line is trending online? Well, seems like fans have loved the over-the-top dramatic tone of the dialogue, which sounds both mysterious and intriguing. It also fits with the overall tone of the trailer, which is dark and suspenseful. Here, check out a few fun posts by netizens using, "He Was In the Amazon With My Mom When She Was Researching Spiders Right Before She Died," dialogue. Madame Web Trailer: From Cassandra Web to Julia Carpenter, Know Who the 5 Major Characters are From Dakota Johnson's Spider-Man Spinoff.

Hahaha

Ethan, he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/n4pvN7iavU — Lon Harris (@Lons) November 16, 2023

LOL

he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/adWQw8rYkK — alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2023

OMG

oh my god, he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/Wx78IPyx5o — Jack Werner (@kwasbeb) November 16, 2023

Hehehe

I couldn't help but wonder: Was he in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died? pic.twitter.com/F96WiEbxDU — Catseye is streaming Houdini by Dua Lipa (@sirhc_knil) November 16, 2023

Watch The Viral Dialogue:

マダム・ウェブのHe was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she diedというセリフが早くもmemeになってて草生える。そりゃ一文で「彼はアマゾンで母と一緒に蜘蛛の研究を母が死ぬまでしてた」って説明ぶち込んだら面白くなるわな pic.twitter.com/euTD4bzvwC — 通りすがりの伊賀栗 (@FFFFigaguri) November 16, 2023

Talking about Madame Web trailer, it has been praised for its visuals and faithful adaptation of the comic book characters. The film features Dakota Johnson in the role of Cassandra Web (Madame Web) and Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter. The movie is set to release in February 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).