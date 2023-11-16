Looks like Sony doesn’t seem to be pumping the breaks on its Spider-Man spinoff film universe any time soon as the studio just debuted the first trailer for Madame Web. Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts and more – the film follows Cassandra Web who after gaining the powers of being able to go back in time, must save herself and three other young women from a dark force hunting them. Madame Web Trailer: Dakota Johnson Can Predict Future and Is Racing Against Time To Save Her Friends in This Spider-Man Spinoff (Watch Video).

The trailer finally gave us a first look at the Spider-Man related characters we will be seeing in the film, and they seem to be some pretty major faces plucked out of the 60-year long history of the Webhead. However, it is worth noting that none of these characters do seem accurate to their comic book counterparts and that their origins might have been changed to fit the narrative of the film. So, with the Madame Web trailer finally out, lets take a look at the five major characters we will be following in the movie.

Watch the Trailer for Madame Web:

Cassandra Web/Madame Web (Dakota Johnson)

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In the comics, Madame Web was a mutant who was paralysed and blind, but possessed telepathic and precognitive powers; essentially a blind Professor X but for Spider-Man characters. However, it looks like Dakota Johnson’s version will be different than what we saw in the comics and films as she definitely isn’t paralysed or blind and will also be able to travel back in time. Maybe those powers might develop at the end of the film, but we will have to wait and see.

Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman (Sydney Sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Julia Carpenter is the second character in comics to pick up the mantle of Spider-Woman, and it looks like Sydney Sweeney will be donning her iconic black and white suit in the film. Whereas in the comics Julia’s origins were tied to the mysterious group known as the Commission, it looks like the film might change that narrative completely and have her receive her powers from Cassandra Web.

Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman (Celeste O’Connor)

Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The third character to take up the mantle of Spider-Woman in comics, she received her powers after she took her father’s place during the Gathering of Five and made an enemy in Norman Osborn who was set to receive the gift of the ritual. However, it again looks like Celeste O’Connor will be portraying a different version of Franklin whose origins will be tied to Cassandra.

Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl (Isabela Merced)

Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Anya Corazon will also be joining the many other spider-folks already set to appear in the film. In the comics, she receives her powers after she gets mortally wounded when a fight between two spider-clans breaks out near her. When a mage from one of the spider-clans performs a ritual on her, she comes back to life and receives spider-like abilities. With Isabela Merced portraying her in the film, you can be sure that her origins will be changed as well.

Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim)

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Ezekiel Sims in the comics is essentially a Spider-Verse character whose main job is to protect Spider-Totems (basically different versions of Spider-Man). However, it looks like the film will have him take on the role of a villain as the trailer suggests that he is hunting down Madame Web. While this definitely goes against the motivations of the character from the comics, it’ll be interesting to see exactly what Sony does with him in the film and also what Tahar Rahim brings to the role.

Adam Scott also was in the trailer – however, it wasn't revealed who he will be playing. It has been heavily rumoured for a while now that Scott will be playing a younger version of Ben Parker, and that Emma Roberts will be starring as Mary Parker, Peter Parker's mom from the comics.

You can check out Madame Web when it releases in theatres on February 14, 2024.

