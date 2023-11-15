Move over, Spider-Man, there are some new superheroes in town! Recently, Sony released the first trailer for Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the next chapter of the live-action universe of Spider-Man characters. Johnson steps into the shoes of Cassandra Webb, a forecaster of the future who goes by the name Madame Web, and she is racing against time to save her friends and citizens from getting hurt. Cassandra Webb, portrayed by Johnson, forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures, but only if they all survive the deadly present. In the Marvel comics, Cassandra has psychic abilities that allow her to see into the interconnected spider world. Madame Web: Characters For Dakota Johnson's Spider-Man Spinoff Revealed, Adam Scott to Play Young Uncle Ben - Reports.

Check Out The Trailer Of Madame Web:

