The sudden passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner in July 2025 has left a deep void in the hearts of fans and peers alike. Best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner died at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica. But beyond that instantly recognisable name and face from ’80s television, Warner spent the next three decades proving he was no one-hit wonder. Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54: ‘The Cosby Show’ and ‘Malcolm & Eddie’ Star Passes Away in Accidental Drowning in Costa Rica – Reports.

Here’s a look at five performances that quietly but powerfully marked Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s artistic journey.

1. Theo Huxtable – The Cosby Show (1984–1992)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in The Cosby Show

You can’t talk about Warner without starting here - the role that made him a household name at just 14. As Theo, the only son in the Huxtable household, Warner brought an easy charm and teenage energy that felt authentic, never forced. While the show hasn't aged well thanks to Bill Cosby's controversies, Warner's performance has managed to remain guileless.

2. Malcolm McGee – Malcolm & Eddie (1996–2000)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Malcolm & Eddie

After a long stint as America’s favourite kid brother, Warner smartly shifted gears. In this buddy comedy opposite Eddie Griffin, he played Malcolm, the straight man with dry wit and a grounded presence. The series might not have hit the same cultural highs as The Cosby Show, but it gave Warner room to stretch into adult comedy and prove he had staying power beyond nostalgia.

3. Dr Alex Reed – Reed Between the Lines (2011–2015)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Reed Between the Lines

By the time Reed Between the Lines came along, Warner had aged into a new kind of role: the emotionally intelligent husband and father. As English professor and neat freak Dr Alex Reed, he brought warmth and relatability without leaning on clichés. The show may have flown under the radar, but it showed Warner embracing fatherhood on screen just as naturally as he once played the teenage son.

4. Julius Rowe - Suits (2016-2017)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Suits

Malcolm-Jamal Warner experienced a career revival through memorable roles in American Horror Story and Sons of Anarchy before joining Suits as Julius Rowe. His portrayal of the prison counsellor, who gave some insightful support and advice to Mike Ross when he was incarcerated, was a recurring part, but it was one of the more memorable characters of the show. The actor, who was already a fan of the show, revealed he persevered through four auditions before finally securing his place in the legal drama. ‘I Always Apologise Profusely’: ‘Suits’ Star Gabriel Macht Feels Sorry for Fans Who Chose Law School After Watching the Popular Legal Drama.

5. Dr AJ Austin – The Resident (2019–2023)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in The Resident

Perhaps his most layered role in recent years, Warner’s turn as Dr AJ Austin had him play the arrogant yet deeply principled heart surgeon with a sharp edge and emotional depth, making him one of the show’s standout characters.

Warner’s passing is a loss, no doubt about that. But the legacy he leaves behind isn’t just in reruns or highlight reels. It’s in the way he made space for growth, showed grace under pressure, and gave us performances that aged as gracefully as he did. He may be gone, but his best work and quiet impact will be remembered for years to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).