French actor Marion Cotillard is set to receive San Sebastian's 2021 Donostia Award, a lifetime achievement honour, at this year's festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the French star will receive her honour at San Sebastian's opening gala on September 17. Cotillard, whose first on-screen role was in Philippe Harel's 'L'histoire du garcon qui voulait qu'on l'embrasse' in 1994, has been a box office draw in her home country since Luc Besson-produced, Gerard Pires-directed 1998 action-comedy hit 'Taxi', where she played Lilly Bertineau, a role she reprised in two sequels, 'Taxi 2' (2000) and 'Taxi 3' (2003).

Her international breakthrough came as Edith Piaf in Olivier Dahan's biopic 'La Vie en Rose' (2007), which earned Cotillard an Oscar for best actress. Since then, Cotillard has balanced roles in big-budget Hollywood films like Tim Burton's 'Big Fish' (2003), Ridley Scott's 'A Good Year' (2006), Christopher Nolan's 'Inception' (2010). She also has French and international arthouse performances, including James Gray's 'The Immigrant' (2013), Rust and Bone' (2012) from director Jacques Audiard, and 'Two Days, One Night' (2014) from the Dardenne brothers, a role that earned her second Oscar nomination for best actress.

Most recently, Cotillard starred alongside Adam Driver in the rock musical 'Annette', which opened this year's Cannes Film Festival and won the best director honor for helmer Leos Carax. In addition to her Oscar for 'La Vie en Rose', Cotillard also won a BAFTA for her performance and was Bafta-nominated in the best actress category for 'Rust and Bone'. She is a seven-time nominee for the Cesar, France's top film honor, and has won twice: for best actress for 'La Vie en Rose' and for best-supporting actress in 2005 for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's World War I drama 'A Very Long Engagement'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival will be running from September 17-25.

