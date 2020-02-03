Marvel Drops a Glimpse of Disney Plus' Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in an Exciting Teaser (Watch Video)

Marvel 'Big Game' Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Marvel)

Ever since Marvel announced that they will be coming up with multiple series based on some of the key characters such as Winter Soldier, Falcon, Vision, Scarlet Witch and Loki, the excitement surrounding them is super high. The series will bring some of our favorite Marvel characters after we had to bid them adieu i Avengers:Endgame. Marvel have now released a new trailer giving us a glimpse of all their shows. The teaser video shows us a great mix of all the series such as Loki, WandaVision and more. One of the biggest highlights of this trailer is indeed Tom Hiddleston's Loki showing some badass attitude. Loki: Tom Hiddleston Starrer Disney Plus Series to Introduce MCU’s First Transgender Character.

Even in just a 30 second promo, Marvel successfully manage to engage us as they take us through what we can expect in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. We bet Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's WandaVision probably left you the most intrigued as we see her donning a retro avatar and dancing with Vision.

Check Out the Video Here:

Plot details of the series have been kept under wraps and even the teaser doesn't give away anything at all. The events of the series will be affecting the timeline of the films in the Marvel universe. Release dates of the series are yet to be announced. We recently got an update that actor Owen Wilson has now been roped in the Loki series. The series is expected to premiere in 2021.