Loki: Tom Hiddleston Starrer Disney Plus Series to Introduce MCU's First Transgender Character

Tom Hiddleston as Loki. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tom Hiddleston starrer Disney Plus series, Loki is one of the most anticipated shows. We recently saw a video of Hiddleston preparing for the series in a video that showed him fall on his face. The show's filming began in December, and recently, Hiddleston posted a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram to show fans how his training is going. In the video, he takes a huge leap while suspended by cables and lands like a superhero, then falls flat on his face. Ouch! That looked like it would hurt. Well, apart from this, we now have another update on the Loki series. Disney Plus: Web-Series on Loki, WandaVision, Winter Solider AND Star Wars Officially Announced – Read Deets.

As per recent reports, the series will introduce Marvel Studios' first transgender superhero. According to The Illuminerdi, Sera will appear as a major supporting character in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, with potential to return in the films as well. She would be Marvel Studios' first trans character. Sera's character was introduced just a few years ago in 2015's Angela: Asgard's Assassin #1. Her character is an angel belonging to a race of wingless angels all assigned male at birth.

We were certainly expecting this development from Marvel given that last month, during a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige almost confirmed that MCU would soon introduce a trans character and looks like we finally know that it will be Sera. Tom Hiddleston May Be Getting Replaced as Loki As Makers Plan to Introduce Kid Version of the Character in MCU.

There hasn't much reported about the plot of Loki yet. Although we do know that the series is expected to follow the incarnation of Loki from the alternate 2012 timeline, who escaped with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki is set to hit Disney+ sometime in Spring 2021.